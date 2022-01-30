 
world
Sunday Jan 30 2022
iPhone users can now use Face ID feature with mask on

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

— Twitter.com/BrandonButch/File
  • Apple introduces new feature in iOS 15.4 to lessen the hassle of users wearing masks.
  • Face ID can now scan your face and unlock your phone even if you are wearing mask.
  • Apple suggests using a full-face scan because it's a lot more secure than the new mask Face ID update.

People who have been using Face ID to unlock their iPhones before the COVID-19 pandemic faced the hassle to remove their masks and then unlocking the phones, Macworld reported.

But now, since the pandemic is not showing signs of going away anytime soon and masks have become an essential "accessory" for people across the globe, Apple has added a new feature in iOS 15.4 (currently in beta) which has the ability to use Face ID even when someone is wearing a mask. 

However, Apple suggests using a full-face scan because it's a lot more secure than the new mask Face ID update. But even then, it is an excellent solution to the "new normal" lifestyle.

An iOS update would be needed if you don't have iOS 15.4. By following simple three steps, you can access the "mask on Face ID feature," the report said.

1. Open the Settings.

2. Tap on Face ID & Passcode, then you’ll have to enter your passcode to access this menu.

3. Scroll down to Use Face ID With a Mask and toggle it on.

Your face will be scanned by the feature twice, focusing on the lower part of the face where you put on a mask. You do not have to wear a mask during this additional setup process, but the scanner acts as if you are.

This new feature doesn't apply any restrictions on you to be able to unlock your phone in any way, with or without a mask you can access your phone, the report said.

