Monday Jan 31 2022
Bride denies getting married after groom throws away garland during ceremony

Representational image. — freepik/File
  • Bride gets upset and refuses to get married after groom throws garland (varmala).
  • People at the wedding try to talk her out of her decision but she sticks to it.
  • Groom denies the allegations, says he didn't throw varmala.

UTTAR PRADESH: A bride got super upset with her groom after he allegedly threw away his varmala, which is an Indian wedding garland symbolic of the popular marriage ceremony.

After the shocking incident, an argument emerged between the families of the couple. People tried talking to the bride to change her decision but she refused to budge and called the wedding off. 

The incident reportedly took place at Naveen Basti in Bidhuna Kotwali in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported.

When the incident happened, the groom's family out to eat, so no one saw what actually happened. Meanwhile, the groom, Akash, has denied that he threw the garland away.

