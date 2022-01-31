BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

K-pop music sensation, BTS has left fans thrilled after releasing the audio teaser for their much-awaited track Stay Alive, the original sound track of their webtoon series titled, 7Fates: CHAKHO.

On January 31, the popular boy band dropped a sneak peek on their social media handles, leaving fans in excitement of the latest webtoon series.

The song, which has been produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook, is the duo’s first ever OST, released on social media and become a top trend on Twitter.

The 17-seconds clip of the teaser shows the animated silhouettes of the characters representing the BTS members, SUGA and Jungkook.

Jungkook’s voice on ‘Please you stay alive’ can also be heard in the clip, adding more anticipation to fans.

Stay Alive will first be available through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST). Following this, it will be released across all digital platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST).

Produced by HYBE LABELS, 7Fates: CHAKHO follows the story of 7 boys, who have been entangled with each other and on their journey to grow and overcome their struggles.