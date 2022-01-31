 
world
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about Canadas military support for Ukraine, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 26, 2022. — Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about Canada's military support for Ukraine, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 26, 2022. — Reuters

  • Canadian PM Trudeau went into isolation last week.
  • "I'm feeling fine," Trudeau says.
  • Several ministers tested positive in last few months.

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine – and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," tweeted Trudeau, who will not be able to be in Parliament later on Monday when it reopens after a winter break. He intends to attend remotely.

Trudeau, 50, went into isolation for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Canadian cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, have also come down with COVID-19 in the last few months.

Read more: Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

Other Western world leaders who have contracted the coronavirus in the past include former US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who both fell sick in 2020.

More From World:

India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5% in 2022-23 as risks rise

India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5% in 2022-23 as risks rise
Ban on meat: Indian Muslims to close food business permanently if BJP sweeps power

Ban on meat: Indian Muslims to close food business permanently if BJP sweeps power
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

UAE intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile
Trump hints at pardons for those charged over US Capitol riot if re-elected

Trump hints at pardons for those charged over US Capitol riot if re-elected
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE

Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2
Taliban offer refuge to pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand

Taliban offer refuge to pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand
Islamophobia is unacceptable: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Islamophobia is unacceptable: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
WHO's Asia-Pacific chief probed over racism, misconduct

WHO's Asia-Pacific chief probed over racism, misconduct
Watch: Man shares single home with 8 wives, lives happily

Watch: Man shares single home with 8 wives, lives happily
'One for the record books': US East Coast blanketed in snow

'One for the record books': US East Coast blanketed in snow
iPhone users can now use Face ID feature with mask on

iPhone users can now use Face ID feature with mask on

Latest

view all