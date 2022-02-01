Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio

Ed Sheeran has become the world’s most-played artist on the radio, following Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

The Shape Of You hit-maker managed to secure 4.3 million plays per year i.e. 100,000 more plays than his second-place fellow artist, Lip who got 4.2 million plays in a year.

According to the net music platform Viberate, as many as 24000 radio stations in 150 countries were observed to collect the data.

It was analysed that pop music has been the most-listened genre. Around 14 million plays were related to pop music while rock remained as the second most popular genre with almost 80 million spins.

The Weeknd secured the third spot on the list with three million plays, followed by Queen with 2.9 million. Maroon 5 landed on the fifth spot with 2.8 million spins.

Queen drummer, Roger Taylor told The Sun, “I take great joy in the fact there’s an awful lot of love for us still. It constantly surprises me.”

The rock band’s frontman, Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991 but the group continued to make waves in the music industry with massive love from fans.