 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become worlds most-played artist on radio
Ed Sheeran leaves behind Dua Lipa to become world's most-played artist on radio

Ed Sheeran has become the world’s most-played artist on the radio, following Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. 

The Shape Of You hit-maker managed to secure 4.3 million plays per year i.e. 100,000 more plays than his second-place fellow artist, Lip who got 4.2 million plays in a year.

According to the net music platform Viberate, as many as 24000 radio stations in 150 countries were observed to collect the data.

It was analysed that pop music has been the most-listened genre. Around 14 million plays were related to pop music while rock remained as the second most popular genre with almost 80 million spins.

The Weeknd secured the third spot on the list with three million plays, followed by Queen with 2.9 million. Maroon 5 landed on the fifth spot with 2.8 million spins.

Queen drummer, Roger Taylor told The Sun, “I take great joy in the fact there’s an awful lot of love for us still. It constantly surprises me.”

The rock band’s frontman, Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991 but the group continued to make waves in the music industry with massive love from fans. 

More From Entertainment:

Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot

Janet Jackson claims Michael Jackson's company tried to separate them amid 'Scream' shoot
David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria

David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria
Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86

Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86
Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'

Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here
Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look

Beyoncé gets all in mood for love as she gives sneak peak at her Valentine's Day look
Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song

Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song
Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’
Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Latest

view all