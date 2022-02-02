 
Sci-Tech
What plans does WhatsApp have for the 'delete for everyone' feature?

Representational image with WhatsApp logo. Photo: Geo.tv. file

As reported earlier, popular messaging application WhatsApp was working on extending the time limit to delete messages for everyone in chats. 

Currently, WhatsApp allows you to delete messages that are up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds old. It was said that the company will soon roll out a new time limit of 7 days and 8 minutes. 

However, according to the latest news, WhatsApp is planning to use a different and shorter time limit for the feature.

Now, the messaging app may allow users to delete messages for everyone within two days and 12 hours, WABetaInfo has reported.

One of the possible reasons for WhatsApp abandoning its plans to extend the time limit for deleting messages to one week is that it is highly unlikely that the recipient does not open or receive the message for a week. Another could be that the sender would have made their mind to delete the message rather earlier than wanting to delete a very old message.

The new time limit is not yet available to the users since it is still under development and the company may further amend the limit.

