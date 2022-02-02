 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Photo: Facebook
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Photo: Facebook

LAHORE: TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi will get married tomorrow (Thursday), Geo News reported, citing sources within the party, on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Saad Rizvi's nikkah will be solemnised in an intimate ceremony with close relatives.

They said that the valima ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 6. 

Either Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar Ground or Punjab University Ground will be selected as the venue for this ceremony, which will be attended by party leaders and workers.

All TLP workers have been allowed to attend Saad Rizvi's valima.

Saad Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi just two days ahead of it.

Saad has been betrothed to someone within his family by Khadim.

More From Pakistan:

PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications

PPP's Rehman Malik on ventilator due to COVID complications
WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?

WATCH: Ravi Riverfront City - a solution or a problem?
Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th CJ of Pakistan
Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony

Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony
Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today

Strong winds to sweep through Karachi from today
Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC

Pakistan's first transgender doctor Sarah Gill secures job at JPMC
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day
SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar

SC verdict to empower Sindh local bodies a 'historic' decision: Farooq Sattar
Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'
Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'

Islamabad harassment case: IO says police 'unable to find any witnesses'
Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations

Pakistan and Turkey hold bilateral political consultations
PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

Latest

view all