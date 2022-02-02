TLP chief Saad Rizvi to get married tomorrow: sources

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Photo: Facebook

LAHORE: TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi will get married tomorrow (Thursday), Geo News reported, citing sources within the party, on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Saad Rizvi's nikkah will be solemnised in an intimate ceremony with close relatives.



They said that the valima ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 6.

Either Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar Ground or Punjab University Ground will be selected as the venue for this ceremony, which will be attended by party leaders and workers.

All TLP workers have been allowed to attend Saad Rizvi's valima.

Saad Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi just two days ahead of it.

Saad has been betrothed to someone within his family by Khadim.