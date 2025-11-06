PPP CEC meeting underway to discuss proposed 27th Amendment

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chairs the party's central executive committee in Karachi on October 18, 2025. — Facebook@Bilawalhouse

PPP leaders insists no compromise on NFC Award, Article 160(3A).

Bilawal-led party rejects any move rolling back provincial autonomy.

Ruling PML-N sought PPP's backing on constitutional amendment.

KARACHI: A key meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) is underway in Karachi, where the coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will make important decisions regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The ruling PML-N has sought a broad political agreement on the proposed constitutional tweaks for establishing a Constitutional Court and making certain changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

This tweak also sought to amend Article 243 — which pertains to the supreme command of the armed forces — as well as several other key constitutional adjustments, according to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Other proposals included the introduction of executive magistrates, provisions for the transfer of judges, and the removal of protections related to provincial shares in the NFC Award.

The meeting is being chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal. It is being attended by the party's ministers from Sindh and Balochistan. Governors from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan are also in attendance.

Sources told Geo News that PPP senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction with many provisions during the extensive discussion on the proposed tweak.

They emphasised that no compromise should be made on the NFC Award and Article 160, Clause 3A of the Constitution, the sources added.

Most party members are also opposed to any alteration in the schedules of the 18th Amendment, they added.

Prior to this meeting, PPP leader Shazia Marri said that her party will not support any constitutional amendment that seeks to roll back provincial autonomy guaranteed under the 18th Amendment.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, she confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought the PPP's support on the proposed 27th Amendment during his recent meeting with Bilawal.

Marri said PPP has always stood for strengthening the provinces and cannot endorse any proposal that reverses the powers granted to them.

"PPP cannot support any move that takes back the powers already given to provinces," she stated.

"We discuss every matter within our party. Speculation about the amendment is already circulating before its draft is even made public," she added.

The PPP leader reiterated that her party has a clear position on the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

"We have achieved provincial autonomy through constitutional struggle. Rolling back the 18th Amendment is simply not possible," she stressed.

Marri said the party is ready to support any amendment that ensures improvement in governance and public relief.

"If there is something in the proposed amendment that improves the system, we will support it; if it enhances institutions' administrative functioning, we will support it; and if it provides relief to the people, we will support it," she said.

"However, PPP cannot become part of any initiative that weakens provincial rights."

She added that if the government wants PPP's support, it must ensure that no clause undermines the powers granted to provinces under the Constitution.

Does govt have magic number?

The PML-N government currently enjoys the support of 237 members in the National Assembly, where 224 votes are required to pass a constitutional amendment, according to parliamentary sources.

The PML-N holds 125 seats, while the PPP has 74 members.

The ruling coalition also includes 22 members from the MQM-P, five from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and four from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Additionally, one member each from the PML-Zia, National Party, and BAP, along with four independent lawmakers, back the government.

The opposition holds 89 seats in the lower house of parliament.

In the Senate, the ruling alliance commands 61 members, while the opposition has 35.

To pass the amendment in the upper house, the government needs a two-thirds majority — 64 votes in total. The sources suggest the government will require the support of at least three senators from the JUI-F or the ANP to reach that threshold.