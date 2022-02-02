 
entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele

Singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has sparked a fan frenzy over her excitement for a collaboration with the English singer Adele.

Stallion announced her desire to collab with Adele during a candid chat with People magazine.

The conversation arose while Megan was asked about the viral TikTok viral video.

Megan excitedly told her audience, "Oh my God. Yes. I've seen it," and even left her fans in a frenzy over the though that, "If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there, I'm here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!"

Megan has collaborated with a number of Hollywood A-listers up till now and it seems she keen to add Adele to her list of famed collaborators, which include Rihanna and Beyonce. 

