Thursday Feb 03 2022
Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla  visited  a community healthy living centre in Sheerness, Kent, at the start of a day of engagements in the county on Wednesday.

Earlier, Duchess Camilla went to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s rural centre at Brands Hatch. 

Her Jack Russell rescue dog, Beth, took on television star Paul O’Grady’s pup, Sausage, in a contest to see which was better trained.

Sharing a video, the Prince of Wales and Duchess Twitter account wrote, "HRH’s dog, Beth, goes head to head with Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady's dog, Sausage, for a training challenge known as ‘Temptation Alley’ – where they are encouraged to ignore the treats set out on the path.

According to the statement, "Beth is crowned the winner!"

Moreover, Prince Charles went to Chatham Dockyard and saw a giant model of Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory among other things.

