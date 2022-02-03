Have a glance at Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham's wedding gowns

 
Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie garnered huge praise for their gorgeous wedding outfits which set the trend for others.

The famous stars' wedding dress has always been a focal point as it sometime becomes a hit and ends up setting the trend for their followers.

Have a glance at few of the most popular wedding gowns of renowned celebrities.

Angelina Jolie

After nine years together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France through a paparazzi storm following them everywhere. The couple split in 2019.

Angelina’s dress displayed illustrations by her children, a unique and beautiful display of her love for her family.

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an almost conventional floor-length gown on her very Italian-styled wedding to Kanye West when they got married in 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Kim Kardashian's gorgeous gown, a custom piece by Givenchy Haute Couture and designed by Riccardo Tisci, perfectly highlighted her hourglass figure to the max.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham, who now have four children together, tied the knot at their glamorously spectacular wedding at the beautiful Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999.

The singer-turned-fashion designer and icon, wore a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown and David, one of the world’s highest paid soccer players, wore a suit matching her color scheme.

