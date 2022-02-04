WATCH: Tesla e-car -- modern means of sustainable transportation

The e-cars made by Tesla are the best selling cars in the world, says a video report by German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).



Tesla sold 600,000 cars in the first nine months of the previous year, said the DW video report.

"The corporation does not need a public relations department," said one of the Tesla users in an interview with DW.



"These automobiles are mobile advertisements of themselves," said the Tesla user, adding that "i t is the best car in the world; I have been driving Telsa and will continue to do so."

He said that Tesla owneer Elon Musk is a brand himself. "He tweets, and the rest of the world follows."

According to another Tesla car customer living in Germany, ecars are environmentally friendly, and "I want to leave my children with a better world," he told DW.

He charges his car at a charging stations that are installed all across Germany.

There are over a million electric vehicles in Germany, including Tesla.