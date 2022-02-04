Watch: Another Indian college denies entry to students wearing hijab

Muslim students being locked out of college in Karnataka's Udupi, India on February 4. — Screengrab/Twitter

Video shows students arguing with headmaster for not letting them enter college premises.

Indian lawmaker Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty discusses issue with Education Minister BC Nagesh.

KARNATAKA: Another government college in the Indian state of Karnataka has denied entry to students wearing hijab.

The hijab row has been going on in India for quite some time in a pre-university college for girls in Karnataka's Udupi, and now, it has made its way to other colleges of the state, The Indian Express reported.

A video on social media has been making rounds in which students could be seen arguing with the headmaster for not letting them enter the college premises. The students said that they should be allowed to attend classes while wearing a hijab as they have been doing so for a long time, but the principal locked the gate and forbade them from entering.

On Wednesday — some Hindu boys studying at the college — came to the campus wearing shawls as a form of protest and asked the Muslim students to remove their hijab. There have been 27 Muslim students coming to the college with hijab, sources told The Indian Express.

According to the publication, Indian lawmaker Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty discussed the issue with Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. Shetty tried convincing the parents of Muslim students to let them come without hijab, however, his attempts went in vain.

Earlier, seven Muslim students were not allowed to enter a separate government college in Udupi for wearing a hijab.