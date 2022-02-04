 
German team confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at Beijing Olympics

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Nolan Seegert (left), seen performing with Minerva Fabienne Hase, was confirmed as the first positive COVID-19 case among the German team on Wednesday. — AFP/File
  • Eric Frenzel and his team-mate Terence Weber have tested COVID-19 positive.
  • The German Olympic Sports Confederation confirms cases shortly before the opening ceremony.
  • Both are in quarantine but are still hoping to have recovered in time to compete at the Games.

BEIJING: Germany's three-time Olympic nordic combined champion Eric Frenzel and his team-mate Terence Weber were confirmed Friday as having tested positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed the cases shortly before the opening ceremony in the Chinese capital.

Weber and Frenzel were among six athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus after part of the German team landed at Beijing airport on Thursday.

Of the six members of the German team who initially tested positive, only Frenzel and Weber were confirmed to have the coronavirus after re-testing.

"The athletes had already been separated from the team after the first test. Currently, there are no so-called close contacts for either of them," the DOSB said in a statement.

"The four other suspected cases from the skeleton and ice hockey teams were not confirmed after two rounds of re-testing," the DOSB added.

Both Frenzel and Weber are in quarantine but are still hoping to have recovered in time to compete at the Games.

The German team now has three confirmed COVID-19 cases after figure skater Nolan Seegert tested positive on Wednesday.

