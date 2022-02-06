Watch: Video of meteorologist mom carrying baby on-air goes viral

Rebecca Schuld presents weather forecast with her daughter Fiona in her arms. — NDTV

A meteorologist brought a special guest along while presenting the weather report and her video went viral for it.

Rebecca Schuld, a 42-year-old meteorologist, has become an internet sensation for holding her three-month-old baby daughter during the forecast for CBS 58 News.



According to NDTV, Schuld has been working from home because of coronavirus-induced restrictions since her maternity leave ended.



She had to go live on the weather forecast when her 13-week-old daughter Fiona woke up from her nap.

"I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up," says Ms Schuld told Yahoo News.

"I go over to my Greenwall. I'm holding her and our producer is like, 'Oh, your baby, is she gonna make an appearance?' I was very confident she was going to behave because she just took a long nap so I knew she'd be happy. I said, 'sure!'"

The forecast went online and won the nation's heart.

The meteorologist is praised all over social media for juggling mommy duties with professional obligations.

"True definition of working mom. Kudos Rebecca!! You're doing great work — at home and on the job!" one Twitter user wrote. "Baby Fiona is adorable," another said.

