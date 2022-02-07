Pakistan registers decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections diminish

A woman wearing mask pillion rides with a man amid several other motorcycles on a road. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan's COVID-19 death rate sees uptick after slight decline.

38 more people succumb to coronavirus, placing total death count at 29,516.

Pakistan reports 3,338 new COVID-19 infections.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped down to 7.45% in a single day as the country's fresh case count diminished drastically overnight, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.

The new NCOC stats suggested that only 3,338 new infections were detected when 44,779 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted nationwide during the last 24 hours, placing the active number of cases at 89,192.

The new cases, however, pushed Pakistan's total coronavirus case count to 1,463,111.

Meanwhile, after a slight decline for two days, the countrywide COVID-19 death rate saw an uptick as 38 more people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. This took the country's coronavirus death toll to 29,516.



Moreover, 4,905 people suffering from the disease recuperated overnight, marking a significant rise in the total number of recuperations reported so far.

Pakistan registers new coronavirus vaccination record

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered a new coronavirus vaccination record as more people follow the advice of Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, who requested the Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

The NCOC chief Asad Umar on Sunday said that Pakistan has been setting the highest daily vaccination records for three consecutive days.

Umar, who also holds the portfolio for the planning ministry, shared that the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the NCOC and being "implemented with the help of provinces is producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID-19 related restrictions,” explained Umar.“Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row,” tweeted Umar.



Dr Faisal Sultan has asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.