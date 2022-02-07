 
world
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Kuwait bans Israeli Gal Gadot starer 'Death on the Nile' movie

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is best known for her superhero character Wonder Woman. Photo: AFP
  • Death on the Nile is due for release this month in United States.
  • Kuwaiti authorities confirm that cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch the movie.
  • Film stars Indian film actor Ali Fazal and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie alongside Gadot.

Kuwait City: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said Sunday.

The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is due for release this month in the United States. The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the "Queen of Crime". 

But cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch it, information ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad told AFP, confirming press reports.

According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was made following demands on social media for the film to be banned.

The film also stars Indian film actor Ali Fazal and Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie alongside Gadot and other lead actors.

