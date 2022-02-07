Woman arrested for drugging husband over property issue

Representational image. — AFP/File

KERALA: A woman was arrested from the state of Kerala in India for allegedly adding drugs to her husband’s food over the course of six years in order to kill him.

According to India Today, Asha (36) got married to Satish (38) in 2006. But soon afterwards, she started fighting with her husband over minor issues after which Satish started noticing his deteriorating health and decided to consult a doctor. This went on for six years and his health condition kept getting worse despite medication.

In September 2021, he started avoiding the food cooked by his wife and noticed a significant improvement.

Satish then suspected his wife of adding something to the food, so he asked his friend to find out.

Satish’s friend approached Asha to inquire about the contamination and she readily confessed that she was mixing medicines in his food and sent a picture to him on WhatsApp.

Satish retrieved the CCTV footage from inside of the house and filed a complaint against his wife after which the police arrested her.

The police stated that the woman confessed to adding drugs to her husband’s food and water, saying that “her husband did not give her a share in his property”.

“Satish said that he would share the property with siblings, therefore, I decided to take this step,” she added.

However, an investigation into the case is underway.