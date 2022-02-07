Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Zendaya recently revealed that she had to run here and there all day long amidst the hot weather of Los Angeles to perfectly shoot a scene for Euphoria season 2.

During her conversation with Insider, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star revisited the filming of ‘chase sequence’ in 100-degree weather. The said scene will appear on Sunday’s episode of the series.

“We have a wonderful stunt team that is very, very safe and always takes good care of us. But it was very scary because they were all stunt drivers,” said the actor who helms the character of Rue Bennett in the series.

“But they had to drive towards me and stop as I'm running through the middle of the street, which was in, mind you, 100 and something, 110-degree weather, which was excruciating to just stand there. And I was just running all day,” she recalled.

However, the 25-year-old actor admitted that it’s a ‘fun memory’ because she had her whole team beside her.

“My crew was with me running in the middle of the street and we were commiserating together, sweating together. So, I'm very grateful for our crew. I was not alone,” said the Dune actor.