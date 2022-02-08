 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

  • PM Imran Khan says Kashmir issue plays role of a bone of contention between Pakistan and India.
  • Underlines need for political solution for all regional conflicts through dialogue.
  • Says Pakistan and China have resolved to take Afghanistan as top priority in comity of nations.

Pakistan desires a peaceful solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a conversation with China's leading TV channel, Chinese Global Television Network (CTGN), Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier appeared in an interview with the CTGN during his recently concluded visit of China.

PM Imran Khan said that the Kashmir issue plays the role of a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, as he underlined the need for a political solution for all regional conflicts through dialogue.

He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, urging the global community to send in aid for the 40 million Afghan people.

The premier said that Pakistan and China have resolved to take Afghanistan as a top priority in the comity of nations.

"The Afghan people have been living in a state of war for the last four decades, while Pakistan paid the most for it in the name of war of terror," PM Imran Khan said.

The premier went on to say that Pakistan is facilitating foreign investment in the technology sector.

He said that the PTI-led government provided relief to the people under careful economic policies while keeping the country from moving towards an economic collapse.

"We are trying to implement the Chinese Model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation," the premier said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the Chinese government for its assistance in limiting the spread of coronavirus through the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

He further stated that Pakistan and China are now entering the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after the successful completion of first phase.

More From Pakistan:

COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa to spend day with Pakistan troops in Naushki: ISPR
General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

General Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment
Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle

Weather update: Weather turns chilly after parts of Karachi witness drizzle
Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy

Political parties seek Karachi University's autonomy
US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders
FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah

FIA taking revenge by levelling false allegations against my husband: Hareem Shah
Nawaz Sharif's approval for no-trust movement rouses Opposition activities

Nawaz Sharif's approval for no-trust movement rouses Opposition activities
Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month

Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month
Jury hears audio recording of Altaf asking followers to shut transmissions of Geo, other channels

Jury hears audio recording of Altaf asking followers to shut transmissions of Geo, other channels
Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation
Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources

Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources
All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt: Maryam

All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt: Maryam

Latest

view all