Pakistan wants peaceful solution to long-standing Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says Kashmir issue plays role of a bone of contention between Pakistan and India.

Underlines need for political solution for all regional conflicts through dialogue.

Says Pakistan and China have resolved to take Afghanistan as top priority in comity of nations.

Pakistan desires a peaceful solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a conversation with China's leading TV channel, Chinese Global Television Network (CTGN), Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier appeared in an interview with the CTGN during his recently concluded visit of China.

PM Imran Khan said that the Kashmir issue plays the role of a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, as he underlined the need for a political solution for all regional conflicts through dialogue.

He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, urging the global community to send in aid for the 40 million Afghan people.

The premier said that Pakistan and China have resolved to take Afghanistan as a top priority in the comity of nations.

"The Afghan people have been living in a state of war for the last four decades, while Pakistan paid the most for it in the name of war of terror," PM Imran Khan said.

The premier went on to say that Pakistan is facilitating foreign investment in the technology sector.

He said that the PTI-led government provided relief to the people under careful economic policies while keeping the country from moving towards an economic collapse.

"We are trying to implement the Chinese Model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation," the premier said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the Chinese government for its assistance in limiting the spread of coronavirus through the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

He further stated that Pakistan and China are now entering the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after the successful completion of first phase.