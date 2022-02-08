What changes has WhatsApp made to your contact list?

Photo: Reuters

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is always working to make its user's experience better by rolling out updates and innovations to the existing features.



In the past few updates, WhatsApp has made some changes to the in-app contact list, WABetainfo reported.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the popular messaging app has introduced two new options in the contacts section within it.

These options are "frequently contacted" people and "recent chats" on your WhatsApp, which will make it easier for you to find your favourite contacts.