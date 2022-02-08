Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl

Video of a girl being heckled by over 100 male students wearing saffron scarves goes viral.

KARNATAKA: Amid the ongoing hijab row controversy in the Karnataka state of India, another video of a girl being heckled by over 100 male students wearing saffron scarves has gone viral on social media.



The video caused a stir among people in which a girl named Muskan, wearing hijab, could be seen getting accosted by a “saffron-scarf clad mob” chanting "Jai Shri Ram” (victory to lord Rama) when she entered her college, according to India Today.

In response, the girl chanted “Allah Hu Akbar” (Allah is great) and turned her back towards the mob.

Speaking to India Today, the girl said: "They asked me to take my burqa off and were not letting me in. As soon as I entered the college, the group started chanting Jai Shri Ram."



The girl said that the mob included outsiders and boys from her college, however, the college staff supported her. "I was scared when the mob surrounded me," she added.

The protests have intensified since the hijab row in Karnataka. A few days ago, a college in Udupi locked hijabi students outside the college.

However, some people are raising voices against the mob and condemning the act.

