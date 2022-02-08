Hijab row: Malala urges Indian leaders to stop 'marginalisation of Muslim women'

Nobel laureate and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai. — AFP/File

Malala says the "objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more."

"Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying," she says.

Earlier today, a video of a girl being heckled by over 100 male students wearing saffron scarves had gone viral on social media.

Speaking about the ongoing hijab row in India, Nobel laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai on Saturday said that the "objectification of women — for wearing less or more — persists."



Taking to Twitter, Malala talked about the hijab controversy raging in India's state Karnataka where Muslim students wearing the hijab are being barred from entering college premises.

Malala said: "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying."

The activist spoke against the decision and urged Indian leaders to stop the "marginalisation of Muslim women".

Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl

Earlier today, a video of of a girl being heckled by over 100 male students wearing saffron scarves has went viral on social media.

The video caused a stir among people in which a girl named Muskan, wearing hijab, could be seen getting accosted by a “saffron-scarf clad mob” chanting "Jai Shri Ram” (victory to lord Rama) when she entered her college.

In response, the girl chanted “Allah Hu Akbar” (Allah is great) and turned her back towards the mob.

Related items Watch: Another Indian college denies entry to students wearing hijab

Speaking to India Today, the girl said: "They asked me to take my burqa off and were not letting me in. As soon as I entered the college, the group started chanting Jai Shri Ram."



The girl said that the mob included outsiders and boys from her college, however, the college staff supported her. "I was scared when the mob surrounded me," she added.

The protests have intensified since the hijab row in Karnataka. A few days ago, a college in Udupi locked hijabi students outside the college.