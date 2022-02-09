 
world
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
AFP

US vice president’s husband evacuated in bomb threat

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Haris (Left) and her husband Douglas Emhoff (Right). Photo –Twitter/Doug Emhoff
US Vice President Kamala Haris (Left) and her husband Douglas Emhoff (Right). Photo –Twitter/Doug Emhoff 

  • Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security.
  • The husband of US Vice President was visiting to celebrate African American history at Washington high school. 
  • Kamala Harris is the first woman elected US vice president.

The husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated Tuesday after a reported bomb threat at the Washington high school he was visiting to celebrate African American history, officials said.

Douglas Emhoff, whose official title is second gentleman, was pulled away by his security detail during commemorations of Black History Month at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Pupils were also told to leave.

“It was a bomb threat,” Washington public schools spokeswoman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters. “We had a threat today to the facility so... basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear.”

No immediate details about the nature of the bomb threat were made public.

Emhoff spokeswoman Katie Peters tweeted that “Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty.”

“Mr Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and DC Police for their work,” Peters said.

Harris is the first woman elected US vice president and also the first Black woman and Asian American in the post. Emhoff, a lawyer who is the first ever husband of a US vice president, frequently travels alone or with Harris to help promote the White House agenda.

More From World:

Canada province lifts all COVID-19 restrictions amid protests

Canada province lifts all COVID-19 restrictions amid protests
Hijab row: Malala urges Indian leaders to stop 'marginalisation of Muslim women'

Hijab row: Malala urges Indian leaders to stop 'marginalisation of Muslim women'
Ex-pope Benedict seeks forgiveness over abuse scandal

Ex-pope Benedict seeks forgiveness over abuse scandal
India riled after big brands back Kashmir on social media

India riled after big brands back Kashmir on social media
The unforgettable Lata Mangeshkar

The unforgettable Lata Mangeshkar
Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl

Mob in India chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' bullies Muslim hijabi girl
Saudi Arabia changes policy for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia changes policy for foreign Umrah pilgrims
Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine

Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine
Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden

Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine: Biden
Bahrain announces long-term visa to ‘boost economy’

Bahrain announces long-term visa to ‘boost economy’
Shahzad Akbar's supporters should be sacked for lying about accountability: Zulfi Bukhari

Shahzad Akbar's supporters should be sacked for lying about accountability: Zulfi Bukhari
Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

Latest

view all