Wednesday Feb 09 2022
WhatsApp introduces minor tweaks for camera

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is planning to introduce minor changes for the WhatsApp camera on iOS, WABetainfo reported on Wednesday.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the app designers have redesigned the switch camera icon.

“You can notice that there was a horizontal bar with your recent pictures in your gallery, at the bottom of the screen: the horizontal media bar has been now replaced with a new button that directly opens your gallery,” it said.

WABetainfo stated that the changes are already available to beta testers, and more tweaks for the WhatsApp camera are coming with the next updates. 

