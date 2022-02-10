 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Prince Harry, who has not shared his words for the future queen publicly, seemingly defied her grandmother's decision about the Duchess of Cornwall as he paid special tribute to his late mother Princess Diana and remained silence on 'Queen Camilla' in new message.

Meghan's hubby took a sudden step to remind the royal fans of his late mother Diana amid Queen's plea to the Britons to back Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex has sparked new debate on social media following his latest video message as he vowed to continue his mother Diana's "unfinished" work to eradicate the stigma around HIV, but he did not share even a single word about Camilla.

Harry joined forces with former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas, who lives with HIV, and vowed to follow in his mother’s footsteps by working to eradicate stigma and misunderstanding surrounding the virus.

Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, stressed that “we have to finish the job”.

The Duke's latest appearance set tongues wagging as some royal fans began to recall memories of Diana and future Queen Camilla's relationship amid new development.

Meghan and Harry have not shared even a single word publicly on the Queen's sincere wish' and remained mum on the move.

Fans and experts speculate Harry's new statement and silence over 'Queen Camilla' show negative feelings.

