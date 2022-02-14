 
Kanye West targets Machine Gun Kelly as he mocks Pete Davidson

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, Kanye West once again took aim at SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

One of his posts featured a picture of Pete and rapper Machine Gun Kelly and a message purportedly sent to him by Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend about Kanye's children.

While Pete's message was not fully visible in the photo shared by Kanye West, it clearly showed that the SNL star told him that he would not get in the way of his children and expressed the hope that one day he would meet kids.

Kanye West shared MGK and Pete Davidson's photo and the screenshot of the message with caption, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

Fans think Kanye, who recently criticized Billie Eilish, should not have picked MGK's picture with Pete Davidson for the Instagram post as it might elicit strong reaction from Megan Fox's fiancé who is known for his famous beef with Eminem.


