Monday Feb 14 2022
Reuters

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base

Reuters

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Wildfire flames rise high in north of Athens, Greece. Photo:Reuters
  • Media affiliated with Iranian security council reports zero casualties.
  • Says a fire broke out in a stockroom having motor oil and other flammable materials at one of the support bases.
  • Rescue teams put out inferno; teams sent to investigate cause of incident.

DUBAI: A fire broke out at a military base in western Iran on Monday, but there were no casualties, media affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council reported.

"On Monday morning, a fire broke out in a stockroom where motor oil and other flammable materials were stored in one of the support bases of the Revolutionary Guards in the Mahidasht region of Kermanshah province, causing damage to an industrial shed," Nour news reported.

The fire was put out by rescuers, and teams have been dispatched to the support base to investigate the cause of the incident.

