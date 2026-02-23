 
Geo News

India loses another Tejas jet; fleet grounded for checks

Indian media reports that the accident occurred during landing after a routine training sortie

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2026

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft Tejas performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. — Reuters
An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. — Reuters
  • Pilot ejects safely; aircraft may be written off.
  • Exact cause remains under investigation.
  • Third Tejas loss reported since induction.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has lost another HAL Tejas light combat aircraft in an accident earlier this month, Indian media reported, with the pilot ejecting safely as the fighter suffered severe damage during landing.

Initial reports described a suspected technical glitch involving onboard systems, while other accounts pointed to a possible brake failure after touchdown that led to a runway overrun and major airframe damage. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Indian media said the accident occurred during landing after a routine training sortie at an operational or forward air base, and that the aircraft may be written off due to the extent of damage.

Following the incident, Indian media reported that the IAF has grounded its fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to conduct intensive technical checks and a safety probe.

This is reported to be the third Tejas aircraft lost since induction. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024 after a firepower demonstration, with the pilot ejecting safely.

A second loss was reported during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, when pilot Namansh Syal was killed after being unable to eject safely; an inquiry into that crash is still underway, according to the information provided.

The latest accident comes amid delays in the Tejas Mk1A programme, with deliveries described as running nearly two years behind schedule despite an order for 180 Mk1A fighters, Indian media reported.

Last September, India’s defence ministry signed another deal valued at INR 623.7 billion to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, described as a multi-role fighter capable of air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike missions.

The IAF has not issued an official statement on the latest incident so far, according to the information provided.

Iran vows to defend itself but sees diplomatic solution to US standoff video
Iran vows to defend itself but sees diplomatic solution to US standoff
British Pakistani teenager stabbed to death outside mosque
British Pakistani teenager stabbed to death outside mosque
US Secret Service kills man trying to access Trump Florida estate
US Secret Service kills man trying to access Trump Florida estate
France to summon US ambassador over comments on slain far-right activist
France to summon US ambassador over comments on slain far-right activist
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, says Iranian official
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, says Iranian official
UAE foils organised cyber attacks targeting digital infrastructure, vital sectors
UAE foils organised cyber attacks targeting digital infrastructure, vital sectors
Trump says sending hospital boat to Greenland
Trump says sending hospital boat to Greenland
US ambassador Huckabee under fire across Arab world over Israel remarks
US ambassador Huckabee under fire across Arab world over Israel remarks