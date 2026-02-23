India loses another Tejas jet; fleet grounded for checks

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" performs during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. — Reuters

Pilot ejects safely; aircraft may be written off.

Exact cause remains under investigation.

Third Tejas loss reported since induction.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has lost another HAL Tejas light combat aircraft in an accident earlier this month, Indian media reported, with the pilot ejecting safely as the fighter suffered severe damage during landing.

Initial reports described a suspected technical glitch involving onboard systems, while other accounts pointed to a possible brake failure after touchdown that led to a runway overrun and major airframe damage. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Indian media said the accident occurred during landing after a routine training sortie at an operational or forward air base, and that the aircraft may be written off due to the extent of damage.

Following the incident, Indian media reported that the IAF has grounded its fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to conduct intensive technical checks and a safety probe.

This is reported to be the third Tejas aircraft lost since induction. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024 after a firepower demonstration, with the pilot ejecting safely.

A second loss was reported during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, when pilot Namansh Syal was killed after being unable to eject safely; an inquiry into that crash is still underway, according to the information provided.

The latest accident comes amid delays in the Tejas Mk1A programme, with deliveries described as running nearly two years behind schedule despite an order for 180 Mk1A fighters, Indian media reported.

Last September, India’s defence ministry signed another deal valued at INR 623.7 billion to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, described as a multi-role fighter capable of air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike missions.

The IAF has not issued an official statement on the latest incident so far, according to the information provided.