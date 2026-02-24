 
Air ambulance with seven on board crashes in Jharkhand

Govt says Beechcraft C90 plane took off from Ranchi in Jharkhand at 19:11pm before requesting deviation

Reuters
February 24, 2026

The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV. — X@SumitHansd/File
India’s aviation regulator said late on Monday a Beechcraft air ambulance crashed in the eastern state of Jharkhand with seven people on board, including two crew members.

The Beechcraft C90 plane, operated by Redbird Airways, took off from Ranchi in Jharkhand at 19:11 pm (1341 GMT) before requesting a deviation due to weather and subsequently losing communication and radar contact, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

A search and rescue team is at the location and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is being dispatched for investigation, the DGCA said. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the incident.

