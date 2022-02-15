Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision

Dr. Dre has spilled that Eminem’s iconic gesture of taking the knee during the Super Bowl halftime show was his own decision.

The 56-year-old rapper set stage on fire amidst his performance on Sunday, also featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and the Rap God rapper.

However, it was recently reported that certain parts of the historic reunion was censored and Dr. Dre was not impressed with the changes.

During his conversation with TMZ, the hip-hop icon admitted, “There were a few things that we had to change but it was like really minor things.”

“Em (Eminem) taking the knee that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that,” he clarified.

Giving an insight into his experience of the event, The Next Episode hit-maker said, “All in all, everybody came in and was professional and on time. Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what we were able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience."

Meanwhile, the National Football League (NFL) on Monday also said that it was aware of the Venom rapper’s stance and he was not stopped from taking a knee at the mega event at SoFi Stadium, California.

A spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared, “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that.”