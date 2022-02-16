Prince Andrew’s settlement in lawsuit ‘means U-turn’: report

 
entertainment
Prince Andrew’s decision to accept the settlement Virginia Giuffre has fans pointing towards a U-Turn that the Duke seems to have taken amid Jubilee preparations.

This claim has been made by BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani.

In his interview with the outlet, he was quoted saying, "In his statement today, he says he has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character and he accepts that she has suffered as both an established victim of abuse as a result of unfair public attacks.”

"I think what's really interesting about that from a quote said earlier in this case.”

The earlier quote read, "It is unfortunate and undeniable that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth. Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another pay day at his expense."

