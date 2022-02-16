 
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Sanya Malhotra ‘physically felt pain’ of 'Love Hostel' lead characters

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Sanya Malhotra reveals she broke down on sets of 'Love Hostel'

Sanya Malhotra says she could not sleep after reading the script for Love Hostel.

Talking in an interview with Bollywood Bubble about her emotional struggles during the making of her upcoming movie with Vikrant Massey, the Dangal star shared that she had to be in touch with a therapist during the film's shooting.

She said, “I remember during our first-two readings, after a look test we had the readings and after that one reading, I could not sleep because I physically feel the pain of what these two people were feeling."

"I could empathise with Jyoti and Ashu so much that I could not sleep the entire night. The next morning also, I couldn’t pinpoint why I am feeling so uneasy," Sanya added.

She also narrated an incident when she broke down in front of the movie’s director Shankar Ramen.

"While sitting on the make-up chair, Shankar sir came and asked ‘are you ready for your look test?’ and I started crying and he stopped everything."

"He sat with me for an hour and he listened to me blabbering about how much I felt for them, I told him that I feel like protecting both of them,” The 29-year-old actress added. 

