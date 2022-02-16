 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Is WhatsApp introducing in-app ads?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File

Messaging app WhatsApp has been free of advertisements ever since it was released more than a decade back, but is it going to change?

Recently, there have been reports that WhatsApp may introduce in-app advertisements to generate revenue.

However, WABetaInfo, the platform which keeps track of WhatsApp updates, has debunked the news and said there are no such plans so far.

"Some websites are reporting that WhatsApp may introduce ads in the app soon, but it's not true," WABetaInfo said.

"...this is a simple status update rolled out to users in order to inform them about the latest news available in the app," it added.


More From Sci-Tech:

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say
India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws

India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws
WhatsApp is restoring the old contacts list

WhatsApp is restoring the old contacts list
WhatsApp undoes changes after negative feedback

WhatsApp undoes changes after negative feedback
UK experiment reveals limitless clean power source is possible

UK experiment reveals limitless clean power source is possible
WhatsApp working to give your profile a new look

WhatsApp working to give your profile a new look
Musk pushes the boundaries in Tesla autonomous campaign

Musk pushes the boundaries in Tesla autonomous campaign
Angry Birds games witness growth again

Angry Birds games witness growth again
Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint

Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint
WhatsApp is developing new feature for group voice calls

WhatsApp is developing new feature for group voice calls
Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users

Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users
Global regulators going 'full steam' to tame crypto currencies

Global regulators going 'full steam' to tame crypto currencies

Latest

view all