Is WhatsApp introducing in-app ads?

Messaging app WhatsApp has been free of advertisements ever since it was released more than a decade back, but is it going to change?

Recently, there have been reports that WhatsApp may introduce in-app advertisements to generate revenue.

However, WABetaInfo, the platform which keeps track of WhatsApp updates, has debunked the news and said there are no such plans so far.

"Some websites are reporting that WhatsApp may introduce ads in the app soon, but it's not true," WABetaInfo said.

"...this is a simple status update rolled out to users in order to inform them about the latest news available in the app," it added.



