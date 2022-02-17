 
Will Diana's prediction about Prince William end up being correct?

In her interview with journalist Martin Bashir on Panorama two years before her death, Princess Dinana suggested that Prince William would eventually become king instead of Prince Charles.

During the interview Bashir asked her, "Would it be your wish that when Prince William comes of age that he were to succeed the Queen rather than the current Prince of Wales?

Diana answered, "My wish that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows other things, yes.".

Royal expert and TV show host Richard Eden commenting on Diana's answer said, "I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct?"

Eden's comments came after Scotland Yard said it has launched an investigation into a cash for honours scandal involving Prince Charles’s charity foundation.

The Prince of Wales, who denied any knowledge of the affair, was not questioned as part of the foundation’s internal investigation into the scandal.

