 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan, Arif Alvi on visit to Pakistan: sources

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a forum of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a forum of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters

  • Sources say Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Islamabad for a one-day visit.
  • Say billionaire received detailed briefing on polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.
  • Say Gates will visit NCOC headquarters before leaving this evening.

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder William Henry Gates, better known as Bill Gates has arrived in Islamabad for a one-day visit to Pakistan, sources said Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Gates will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi and visit the National Command and Operation Centre headquarters on the occasion.

The billionaire philanthropist, who is also the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, was given a detailed briefing on Pakistan's efforts to wipe the virus out of the country.

Sources further stated that Gates would also visit the COVID-19 treatment facility in Chak Shahzad before he leaves Pakistan the same evening. 

More From Pakistan:

ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’

Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’
Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban “Aurat March”

Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban “Aurat March”
KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources

KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources
Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR
AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon time to verify PML-N supremo's health condition

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon time to verify PML-N supremo's health condition
PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'
Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal

Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal
IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification
Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

Latest

view all