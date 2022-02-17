Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan, Arif Alvi on visit to Pakistan: sources

Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a forum of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Sources say Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Islamabad for a one-day visit.

Say billionaire received detailed briefing on polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

Say Gates will visit NCOC headquarters before leaving this evening.

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder William Henry Gates, better known as Bill Gates has arrived in Islamabad for a one-day visit to Pakistan, sources said Thursday.



Sources privy to the matter said that Gates will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi and visit the National Command and Operation Centre headquarters on the occasion.

The billionaire philanthropist, who is also the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, was given a detailed briefing on Pakistan's efforts to wipe the virus out of the country.

Sources further stated that Gates would also visit the COVID-19 treatment facility in Chak Shahzad before he leaves Pakistan the same evening.