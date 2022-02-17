 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Britains Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped that she could not move much
Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped that she could not move much

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, reported Reuters.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, last week pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said the 95-year-old monarch was not displaying any symptoms but the situation was being monitored.

On Tuesday the queen was pictured holding virtual audiences with new ambassadors from Estonia and Spain via video link, and on Wednesday the palace said she had received both the outgoing and incoming Defence Services Secretaries at Windsor Castle.

"Oh, I am here," the queen, supporting herself with a stick, chuckled as the two secretaries entered her room, according to a video of the meeting.

When asked how she was, the queen responded: "Well, as you can see, I can't move." She gestured at her feet before shuffling forward slightly and greeting the pair with a handshake.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

A palace source said the Queen had been feeling slightly stiff, rather than having injured herself or being unwell.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Last week a palace source said Elizabeth, who this month celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, would be returning to normal duties. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship
Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation
Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship
Prince William warms Kate Middleton's heart with incomparably most romantic gesture

Prince William warms Kate Middleton's heart with incomparably most romantic gesture
Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV

Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV
Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’
Prince Andrew’s attempts to ‘push’ Prince Charles out of succession unearthed

Prince Andrew’s attempts to ‘push’ Prince Charles out of succession unearthed
Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct

Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct
Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids
Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Latest

view all