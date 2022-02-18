Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 cases count since January 12

Women wearing mask shop in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5% again overnight.

Pakistan logs only 2,400 new COVID-19 infections, lowest since January 12.

Coronavirus claims lives of 33 more patients during last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since January 12 when only 2,074 new infections were detected, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Friday morning.



As per today's stats, 2,400 new COVID-19 cases surfaced after 48,744 diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide during the last 24 hours. The decline in new cases pushed the country's coronavirus positivity ratio down to 4.92%, while the overall case count climbed to 1,496,693.







Meanwhile, 33 more people succumbed to the virus, taking Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll to 29,950 overnight.

Moreover, Pakistan's active case count also dropped further to 70, 525 with 3,009 patients recovering overnight. However, the condition of another patient deteriorated after which the number of patients, currently in critical care units, rose to 1,496.