 
health
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Study reveals BA.2 Omicron variant spreading faster

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

BA.2 virus, a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, is spreading faster. Photo: Stock/file
BA.2 virus, a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, is spreading faster. Photo: Stock/file

New research reveals that the BA.2 virus, a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, is not only spreading faster than its distant cousin, but it may also be capable of fighting some of the major weapons we have against COVID-19, CNN reported.

According to report, BA.2 may have properties that make it as capable of causing severe illnesses as older COVID-19 variants, including Delta, according to new lab trials from Japan.

Related items

And, similar to Omicron, it appears to escape the immunity created by vaccines to a great extent.  A booster dose restores protection, reducing the likelihood of infection-related sickness by 74%.

BA.2 is also resistant to various treatments, including the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab, which is now being used to treat Omicron.

The research was published as a preliminary study on the bioRxiv server on Wednesday, pending peer review. Normally, independent specialists review a study before it is published in a medical publication. Preprints allow researchers to disseminate their findings more quickly, but they are published before the final review process.

"It might be, from a human's perspective, a worse virus than BA.1 and might be able to transmit better and cause worse disease," says Dr. Daniel Rhoads, section director of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

When compared to the original COVID causing virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, BA.2 has a multitude of mutations. It also features dozens of gene changes from the original Omicron variant, making it as different from the most recent pandemic virus as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants were from each other.

According to the findings, BA.2 should not be regarded a form of Omicron and should be properly examined, according to Kei Sato, a researcher at the University of Tokyo who led the study.

"BA.2 is known as 'stealth Omicron,' as you may know," Sato told CNN. That's because, unlike Omicron, it doesn't show up as an S-gene target failure on PCR assays. To detect this variant, labs must take an extra step and sequence the virus.

He said that the first thing many countries need to do is establish a technology to detect BA.2 precisely.

Deborah Fuller, a virologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine who studied the work but was not involved in it, commented, "It looks like we might be looking at a new Greek letter here."

Mixed real-world data on the severity of subvariants

BA.2 is around 30% to 50% more infectious than Omicron. It has been found in 74 nations and 47 states in the United States, stated the CNN report.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 4% of Americans with Covid-19 currently have infections caused by BA.2, however, this variant is more common in other parts of the world. According to the World Health Organization's weekly epidemiological report, it has grown prominent in at least eleven other countries: Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Denmark, Guam, India, Montenegro, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

However, there is conflicting information regarding the severity of BA.2 in the real world. Hospitalizations are decreasing in nations where BA.2 has established itself, such as South Africa and the United Kingdom. However, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in Denmark, where BA.2 has become the primary cause of infection, according to WHO.

More From Health:

Pakistan sees slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan sees slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Coronavirus booster efficacy drops significantly by fourth month: US study

Coronavirus booster efficacy drops significantly by fourth month: US study
Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months

Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months
Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month

Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month
Pakistan registers decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections diminish

Pakistan registers decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections diminish
UK's pandemic analysts believe future large waves of COVID are possible

UK's pandemic analysts believe future large waves of COVID are possible
New 'highly virulent' HIV strain discovered in the Netherlands

New 'highly virulent' HIV strain discovered in the Netherlands
Pakistan to get 40m more coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan to get 40m more coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX
Pakistan sees uptick in daily COVID-19 deaths as infection kills another 42

Pakistan sees uptick in daily COVID-19 deaths as infection kills another 42
Collision of COVID-19 and HIV could generate new corona variants: scientists

Collision of COVID-19 and HIV could generate new corona variants: scientists
Huge volumes of COVID hospital waste threaten health: WHO

Huge volumes of COVID hospital waste threaten health: WHO
Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Latest

view all