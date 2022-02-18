 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Farhan Akhtar to perform special song for Shibani Dandekar during sangeet

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up to leave everyone awe-struck with his special performance for his bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar at their sangeet - a celebratory function prior to an Indian wedding, on February 18.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is over the moon as he will be walking down the aisle with his lady love tomorrow, on February 19 in a tradition wedding ceremony.

The blissful festivities have already begun as the couple just wrapped up a lit event of Mahandi and now it's all set to have a fun sangeet night for which the Bhaag Mikha Bhaag actor has reportedly prepared a surprise.

According to India Today, Dandekar’s friends will also been seen grooving to a few songs at the function, including a performance by Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be a close friend of the bride.

The lovebirds will not be having a Nikah or Maharashtrian nuptial ceremony. 

They will be simply reading wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones. To go by the reports, the pair has penned down their views by themselves. 

