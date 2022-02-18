 
Royal fans flabbergasted over Prince Louis' growth in new photo

Keen royal fans have been left shocked over how grown up Prince Louis looks in a new photo that emerged.

In the Queen’s most recent appearance, a photo that was snapped of her which also overlooked a framed picture with some of her great-grandchildren which includes Prince Louis, seated on the far left side of the sofa.

In the snap the Queen could be seen with her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor as well as great-grandchildren Prince George, Isla Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Lena Tindall.

Even with other royal members present, royal fans were in disbelief over how much Prince Louis grew up.

One user joked: "Me thinking Louis was George because he is so big."

Another said: "Louis is growing too quickly! It feels like he was born yesterday!"

Another user said: "We need this in high resolution. Not often do we get to see new photo of the Queen with her great grandkids. And Louis is so big!"

Take a look:

