Daily COVID-19 cases in Pakistan drop below 2,000 after over a month

Health worker administrates anti-Covid-19 vaccine to citizens during the coronavirus vaccination door to door campaign, located on Buffer Zone area of Karachi on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. — PPI/File

Country’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 4.15%.

Total number of cases climb to 1,498,676.

Among the active cases, 1,439 patients are under critical care.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to record a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers, as 1,983 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, the lowest number of single-day infections after almost a month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Saturday.



Pakistan last reported 1,467 cases on January 11.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.15%, since January 11 as the virus cases continue to decline in the country.

The total number of cases after the latest additions climbed to 1,498,676 while 26 deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 29,976 in the country.



The national COVID-19 body said Pakistan conducted 47,780 tests of the infection in the last 24 hours. At least 2,782 people, meanwhile, recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,399,000.

The number of active cases stands at 69,700. The active cases have fallen consistently over the last three days. Among the active cases, 1,439 patients are under critical care.

Among cities where coronavirus positivity rate remained below 5% include:

Karachi —4.55%

Rawalpindi — 2.83%

Quetta — 2.41%

Islamabad — 2.10%

Faisalabad — 2.10%

Multan — 1.65%

Swat — 1.15%

Meanwhile, cities where the positivity rate remained alarmingly high, were: