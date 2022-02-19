 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The Spice Girls have been approached by BBC to have bring together a performance on the occasion of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As per The Sun, the offer, which has been extended by the bosses, is now waiting for a response from the famous girl band featuring Geri Horner, 49, Melanie Chisholm, 48, Victoria Beckham, 47, Melanie Brown, 46, and Emma Bunton, 46.

The performance is set to held in a live concert at the Buckingham Palace on June 4.

"BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls," a source said.

"The invitation has been made and it's now in the hands of the girls.

"It's no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen."

If the former band agrees to the concert, this will be the first time they get together after 2019 Olympics.

