Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The Spice Girls have been approached by BBC to have bring together a performance on the occasion of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As per The Sun, the offer, which has been extended by the bosses, is now waiting for a response from the famous girl band featuring Geri Horner, 49, Melanie Chisholm, 48, Victoria Beckham, 47, Melanie Brown, 46, and Emma Bunton, 46.

The performance is set to held in a live concert at the Buckingham Palace on June 4.

"BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls," a source said.



"The invitation has been made and it's now in the hands of the girls.

"It's no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen."

If the former band agrees to the concert, this will be the first time they get together after 2019 Olympics.