Saturday Feb 19 2022
J-Hope addresses the sadness behind some BTS songs

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

J-Hope recently tugged at heartstrings with his admission about the sadness that many fans see present within BTS songs.

J-Hope got candid about this while speaking with Rolling Stone for his birthday cover story.

The conversation surrounding sadness and negative emotions emerged once the interview asked about the overwhelming presence of sadness in many of BTS’ lyrics.

J-Hope got candid over it and admitted candidly, “Things are really different from how it used to be. I just try to show who I really am. I think that’s the most comfortable for me. Everybody has, you know, different sides from what they show."

He also added, "Of course, I do have a burden and a pressure as an artist. I just take them in for what they are. I just try to express that I’m going to overcome these difficulties.”

“If I express those things, I think that also gives me a sense of consolation as well. We have been communicating with our fans ever since we became artists, but now I think it’s become more natural and comfortable. Before we tried to only show them the good side, the bright side of us."

"As my name is J-Hope, I only tried to show the bright side of our group and myself. But as the time passes by, one cannot feel the same way forever so I also felt other emotions. I tried to express those emotions through music or dialogue, to express them in a very beautiful way.”

