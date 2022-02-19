CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP's candidate for vacant Senate seat, addresses a press conference outside Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Karachi. — PPI

CM Murad says he has made some changes in city police and asked them to take drastic measures.

CM says Sindh govt has taken the challenge to restore writ of govt.

Killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon, says CM.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed Pakistan's economic downturn was the driving force being the rising street crimes in the port city.

The CM said this while talking to the media just after proposing Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro for the Senate seat that had fallen vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

“Street crime has increased in the city due to economic downturn but being head of provincial government, it is my responsibility to maintain law and order in the province,” said CM Murad.

Talking about the law and order, the CM said that he has made some changes in the city’s police and have ordered them to take “drastic measures”.

The CM said that the Sindh government has taken the challenge to eradicate street crimes from the metropolis to restore the writ of the government.

The minister said that his government — with the support of the people of Karachi — had eliminated terrorism from the metropolis before.

Appreciating the efforts of Sindh police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies, Shah said that their efforts and support crushed terrorists in this city and brought terrorism under control.



"Now we are taking drastic measures to eliminate street crime," he assured the people.

The CM also assured the reporters that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon.

Private TV channel's senior producer Athar Mateen shot dead in Karachi

Private TV channel Samaa's senior producer Athar Mateen was shot dead in an armed attack on his car in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi Friday morning, Geo News reported.

The police said Mateen was assassinated at a main thoroughfare in North Nazimabad while he was on his way back home after dropping his children to school.

They said that Mateen, who was driving a car registered against AHT-180, tried to foil a robbery bid when he saw armed motorcyclists robbing another citizen by shoving his car into their motorcycle.

At this, one of the motorcyclists, who fell on the ground, opened fire at Mateen's car.

The assailant fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury which killed him on the spot, the police said.

Meanwhile, the assailants crossed the road on foot and fled while snatching another motorcycle.

Police suspect the incident to be of resistance during a robbery. However, a final statement will be given after an investigation.

According to initial investigations, police found only one bullet shell of a 30 bore pistol and assailants' motorcycle from the crime scene.

Mateen was the brother of renowned anchorperson Tariq Mateen.