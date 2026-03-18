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Third Pakistani killed in UAE identified; body to be repatriated to Peshawar

Ismail Khan was killed in Abu Dhabi after being struck by falling missile debris, confirm authorities

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

March 18, 2026

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The third Pakistani national killed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the recent missile escalation has been identified as Ismail Saleem Khan, with arrangements completed to repatriate his body to Pakistan for burial, said officials.

Ismail Khan was killed in Abu Dhabi after being struck by falling missile debris, authorities confirmed, adding that his family in Pakistan has been informed. His body is expected to be flown to Peshawar on Thursday for burial.

He belonged to Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was working in the UAE as an electrical wiring assistant. He is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that another Pakistani national was killed in the UAE after falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck the Baniyas area.

The death took the total number of fatalities in recent attacks on the UAE to seven, officials said. At least three of those killed were Pakistani nationals — one in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani driver was killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha area when debris from an aerial interception hit his vehicle shortly after iftar.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani national, Murid Zaman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died in Abu Dhabi's Madinat Zayed area after being struck by missile fragments, according to diplomatic officials.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded by targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military installations.

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