 
world
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Reuters

West could cut Russian companies' access to US dollars if Ukraine invaded, warns UK

By
Reuters

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP 
  • West could cut off Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if Ukraine is invaded, warns Boris Johnson.
  • "The plan that we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," he says. 
  • Sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than previously suggested in public, says Johnson. 

LONDON: The United States and Britain would seek to cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC.

"The plan that we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," Johnson said.

Related items

Johnson said that sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than previously suggested in public.

He said the United Kingdom and the United States would stop Russian companies "trading in pounds and dollars" - a move that he said would "hit very very hard" with its impact, the BBC reported.

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his country was a "shield" against Russia and deserved more support in the face of a feared invasion, as Moscow test-fired nuclear-capable missiles in a show of force, AFP reported. 

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky condemned "a policy of appeasement" towards Moscow.

"For eight years, Ukraine has been a shield," said Zelensky, who travelled to Munich despite shelling in his country's conflict-torn east that left two Ukrainian soldiers dead.

"For eight years, Ukraine has been holding back one of the greatest armies in the world," he added.

Zelensky called for "clear, feasible timeframes" for Ukraine to join the US-led NATO military alliance -- something Moscow has said would be a red line for its security.

But the Ukrainian leader also said he was willing to meet with Vladimir Putin, to find out "what the Russian president wants".

More From World:

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning
World Bank proposal would shift about $1billion from Afghan trust

World Bank proposal would shift about $1billion from Afghan trust
Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
Seven dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Seven dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe
Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine

Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine
UAE, India sign 'milestone' pact to boost economies

UAE, India sign 'milestone' pact to boost economies
Africa's first wild poliovirus case in five years imported from abroad

Africa's first wild poliovirus case in five years imported from abroad
East Ukraine sees its worst shelling in years

East Ukraine sees its worst shelling in years
38 Muslims handed down death order by Indian court for 2008 serial bomb blasts

38 Muslims handed down death order by Indian court for 2008 serial bomb blasts
Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels blame each other for ceasefire violations

Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels blame each other for ceasefire violations

Latest

view all