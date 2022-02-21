Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert

Prince Harry is expected to miss Prince Philip memorial because he doesn't feel safe in the UK, according to the British media.

The reports came as Harry fought the Home Department over his security in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex approached the London's High Court seeking a review of the Home Department's decision not to allow him to pay for his security during his UK visit.

Commenting on the reports about his likely absence from Philip's memorial, senior royal biographer wrote on Twitter, "His priorities are skewed. He says he wants to continue working for the Queen but surely he's aware of how much she would like him to be at the memorial for Prince Philip. He can get security for that too."



Prince Harry travelled to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral last year,leaving Meghan Markle and Archie behind.

The Duke returned to the UK for the second time to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue with Prince William.