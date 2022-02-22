 
world
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
AFP

16 hurt as Yemen rebel drone targets Saudi airport: coalition

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

16 hurt as Yemen rebel drone targets Saudi airport: coalition

  • It is the second airport attack in less than two weeks blamed on, or claimed by, the Iran-backed Huthi insurgents.
  • Officials in the kingdom said 12 people were hurt on that occasion by falling debris.
  • The Huthis claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 10. 

Riyadh:Sixteen people including foreigners were injured in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom destroyed a drone launched against an airport by Yemeni rebels, the Saudi-led coalition said Monday.

It is the second airport attack in less than two weeks blamed on, or claimed by, the Iran-backed Huthi insurgents.

The rebels regularly launch attacks against Saudi Arabia which has for seven years led the military coalition which intervened to support Yemen’s government in the face of Huthi advances.

“A drone launched in the direction of King Abdullah Airport in Jazan was destroyed, with debris falling inside the airport,” the coalition said, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“Sixteen civilians of different nationalities were injured,” it said, accusing the Huthis of “again launching cross-border attacks from Sanaa airport”.

Sanaa airport, and the Yemeni capital city Sanaa, are held by the Huthis.

The Huthis claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 10, also in Saudi Arabia’s southwest near Yemen.

Officials in the kingdom said 12 people were hurt on that occasion by falling debris when the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel “bomb-laden” drone targeting Abha International Airport.

Related items

In response, the coalition on February 14 said it destroyed a communications system used for drone attacks located near the telecoms ministry in Sanaa.

In December, the coalition said the Huthis had fired more than 850 attack drones and 400 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia in the previous seven years, killing a total of 59 civilians.

That figure compares with the 401 coalition air raids carried out in January alone over Yemen, according to the Yemen Data Project, an independent tracker which reported around 9,000 civilian fatalities from the strikes in that country since 2015.

Rights groups have long criticised the coalition for civilian casualties in its aerial bombardment.

The latest Huthi drone attack came while the United Arab Emirates, another coalition member, hosts a defence conference focussed on drones. The UAE and its allies warned at the conference on Sunday of the rising threat of drone attacks, as Middle East militants rapidly acquire a taste for the cheap and easily accessible unmanned systems.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations, which has repeatedly warned that aid agencies are running out of funds.

The UN has estimated the war killed 377,000 people by the end of 2021, both directly and indirectly through hunger and disease.

More From World:

UK's Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England

UK's Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England
Putin says he may recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine

Putin says he may recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine
Kremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine

Kremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine
Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

Three brothers divorce wives simultaneously for not taking care of mother-in-law

Three brothers divorce wives simultaneously for not taking care of mother-in-law
Suisse Secrets: Probe to expose details of Swiss banks containing over $100 billion

Suisse Secrets: Probe to expose details of Swiss banks containing over $100 billion
West could cut Russian companies' access to US dollars if Ukraine invaded, warns UK

West could cut Russian companies' access to US dollars if Ukraine invaded, warns UK
Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning

Ukraine urges West to back 'shield' against Russia after invasion warning
World Bank proposal would shift about $1billion from Afghan trust

World Bank proposal would shift about $1billion from Afghan trust
Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Latest

view all