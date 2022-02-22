 
world
'It's a Twosday': internet reacts to palindrome date

The palindrome date today is grabbing netizens' attention, who are referring to it as "mirror day" or "Twosday."

If the slash is deleted and the date 22/02/2022 is read backwards and forwards, it becomes a palindrome. And because it is also the same when upside down, it is also an ambigram.

But what is a Palindrome?

Britannica says that a palindrome is a word, number, sentence, or verse that reads the same backward or forward. The term derives from the Greek palin dromo ("running back again.")

This tweet sums it up:

Here are some of the tweets wishing, enjoying, and sharing memes about the special date today:

"It happens once before a thousand years ago," said Lani Global in a tweet.

Taking a step further, a Twitter user said that "tonight, I'll catch 22:02 & 22:22, and that will be an amazing set of #palindromeday numbers.

Palindrome days explained 

According to Timeanddate.com, Aziz S. Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, calculated that palindrome days occur only in the first few centuries of each millennium in the mm-dd-yyyy format.

"In the mm-dd-yyyyy format, the first of 36 palindrome days in the current millennium (January 1, 2001 to December 31, 3000) was October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001), and the last such day will be September 22, 2290 (09-22-2290)," Dr. Inan was quoted on the website as stating.

According to Inan, the mm-dd-yyyyy format has 12 palindrome days in the twenty-first century, with the first one on October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last one on September 2, 2090. (09-02-2090).

